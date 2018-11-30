Secret Service hand delivers letter from president to Ohio 10-year-old with brain tumor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ashtabula 10-year-old battling a brain tumor isn’t wasting any of her remaining time, and the U.S. Secret Service didn’t waste any time getting an autographed photo of her with the president to her home.
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Jon Schuck drove to 10-year-old Oliviah Hall’s home in Ashtabula as soon as he received the autographed print from the Whitehouse.
When President Donald Trump spoke in Cleveland on Nov. 5. Oliviah Hall and her family took a photo with the commander-in-chief. The president signed the photo, “I love you, President Trump.”
“Her personality is something else,” Special Agent Schuck said. “She lights up a room.”
Tina Rausch is Oliviah’s aunt and took the call from the Secret Service. “We got a call from the Secret Service,” Rausch said. “But, we didn’t know they were bringing an autographed copy of the photo we took.”
In August of 2017 Oliviah Hall was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV.
According to the Team Oliviah page, the 10-year-old went to her pediatrician with headaches on Aug. 2, 2017. Her doctor sent her immediately to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital after a scan showed a brain tumor. One month later Oliviah started an aggressive radiation treatment with chemotherapy.
In May 2018 the brain tumor returned.
Oliviah hasn’t just impressed the president and Secret Service, her family reports a trip to the post office can mean picking up up to 1,000 letters and cards.
“She’s absolutely amazing,” Rausch said.
In that pile of mail a letter from Carrie Underwood just arrived, Rausch said.
The tumor is taking its toll however, and Oliviah’s aunt said it is affecting the 10-year-old’s short term memory. “She smiles and is happy in the moment, and so we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Oliviah’s aunt said the family’s goal is to keep making memories. “We want to look back and remember Oliviah was happy.” Rausch said.
And so they do, from the letters and cards to the Secret Service to the President of the United States, Oliviah is making memories.
Oliviah is being cared for by Crossroads Hospice Care.
To follow Oliviah’s story click here on Team Oliviah.
