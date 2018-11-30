Sellersburg couple accused of molesting minor they met online

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Sellersburg couple told police they didn’t know that the girl they met on a dating site and brought to their home for sex was a minor. They were arrested Wednesday on child molestation and other charges after evading police for nearly a month.
Bessie Rivera, 28, and Gerardo "Jay" Rivera, 40, were arrested Wednesday by Sellersburg police on warrants that were issued in October following an Indiana State Police investigation into allegations from June 2017.
According to court records, the two told police that they had found the victim on the dating site Plenty of Fish and first believed that she was 19 years old. The victim told police the couple contacted her on Facebook, eventually moving to text conversations that turned sexual.
The first time the two suspects allegedly attempted to take the victim to their house, she got into their van in Austin but got out after her mother began chasing the van and yelling for the driver to stop. This is corroborated by other statements in court records made by the suspects and the victim.
On June 17, 2017, the victim's mother discovered her daughter missing after midnight; in the early morning hours she returned home in the same van from before.
The victim told police that on that night, the couple picked her up and took her to another town, where she said they took their and her clothes off, and "they tried to take advantage of me," she said, according to court records.
She said Gerardo Rivera touched her and she told him to stop, and that Bessie Rivera had manually penetrated her.
Gerardo told police he had sent nude photos to the victim, but declined to answer questions without an attorney present about whether they had intercourse. When asked about text messages sent between the defendants and victim regarding her possibly being pregnant, he said "I don't want to say anything that will make me look bad," according to court records.
Bessie also invoked her right to counsel, but when asked by police if it was consensual or rape, she said "it was not rape," according to court records.
The two said that the victim had originally told them she was 19 and that when they found out she was a minor, had stopped communicating with her, but that was after the alleged sexual encounters.
Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said that the two were found at a residence where they had previously stayed. When police arrived, Whelan said Bessie was cooperative, but Gerardo barricaded himself in the house. The SWAT team was called and canines brought to the scene before he surrendered without further incident.
Both are charged with a level 1 and level 4 felony for child molesting. Gerardo is also charged with a level 6 felony for performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, and Bessie is charged with an additional level 5 felony for child solicitation. The charges could carry up to 55 and a half years for each defendant, if convicted.
In an initial hearing Thursday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Gerardo's bond was set at $100,000, cash only. Court staff reported that Bessie has hired an attorney and will have an initial hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
