SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Next Friday/Weekend: This setup is far from being set in stone. We will be coming out of a cold high pressure at the end of the week. At the same time, energy will eject from the far SW corner of the country and NW Mexico. How many pieces and timing is still in question. There is a risk for a quick shot of rain or snow (may start as a mix ) on Friday. The main wave is still showing up over that weekend, however. Just about every model has it but they differ on the intensity and the amount of “cut” the low will take as it moves east. Current indications support a low track across MS into AL and N GA. If that holds, that is a good track for a winter storm in the Ohio Valley. If it tracks north of that line, we will run into precip type issues and even a risk of it mostly being rain. In other words, it remains a “system to watch” but it is too early to stay what impacts it will have on our weather. Stay close for more updates!