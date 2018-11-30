Tree-related accident reported in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was reportedly struck while working on a tree Thursday night, Metrosafe said.
A call came in at 8:54 p.m. of an incident in the 7700 block of Cedar Creek Road just south of McNeely Lake Park. That’s in the Fern Creek neighborhood, according to LOJIC.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a person struck by a tree at a home at the location. The victim was reportedly working on a tree when part of it fell on him.
The man was not being transported, Metrosafe said. LMPD has asked homicide to make the scene.
The age of the victim was unclear. It was not yet known why the person was there.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.