Tyra updates Cards coaching search

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vince Tyra took special measures in his attempt to lure Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm.
“I was a little cute, usually we have one for auto allowance and I just put 2019 red Honda Accord,” UofL’s vice president of Athletics said. Brohm currently drives a 2004 Accord.
Ultimately Brohm decided to stay at Purdue and now Tyra continues his search.
“Cause this is a hell of an opportunity, we don’t pay minimum wage, we got great facilities, we got great fan support and we’re in a conference where we can compete and get to the playoffs,” he said.
Tyra conceded that he has vetted of number of potential coaches and that his current list is at about five, but that coaches and their representatives continue to call. Many thought that Brohm was a lock and are just beginning to show their interest.
Recruiting continues for the UofL assistants and for Tyra. National signing day is December 19.
“So I think a reasonable time frame is to get it done next week, you know with my schedule through the weekend and then we have the National Football Foundation meeting in New York, I’ll be up there you know for a couple days and then hope to get this wrapped up as the week ends,” he said.
Scott Satterfield, currently the head coach at Appalachian State, is on that list. He is 50-24 in six seasons at his alma mater. Satterfield is the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year. His team hosts Louisiana on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Sun Belt Championship.
