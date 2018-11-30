WATCH: Driver walks away from crazy, high speed semi crash

LANESVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A heart-stopping crash was caught on camera in Harrison County, IN.
Indiana State Police shared the shocking video with WAVE 3 News, after a civilian shared it with them.
The crash happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.
A semi was coming off Interstate 64 at the Lanesville exit when the driver barreled through a stop sign and nearly hit a car. The truck rolled over on its side and slid down an embankment.
ISP troopers believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials said his trucking log was current.
The driver was checked out by EMS at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.
No one else was hurt.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.