Central beats Corbin 20-19 in 3A State Championship

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Central blocked a Corbin field goal attempt on the final play of the game to preserve a 20-19 win in the 3A State Championship game at Kroger Field.
The Yellow Jackets were lead by quarterback Malik Goodall who had 159 total yards and scored all three touchdowns.
He gave the Jackets a 20-13 lead with a 12 yard touchdown run with 2:48 left in the third quarter.
The Redhounds closed within 20-19 with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter on a Chase Estep three yard touchdown run. Corbin’s two-point conversion attempt failed.
They did get another chance in the final seconds. Corbin blocked a Central punt with :09 seconds left and had the ball at the Yellow Jackets nine yard line.
A field goal attempt for the win was blocked.
“I’m just looking at the team, right now I don’t feel anything,” Central head coach Marvin Dantzler said. “I think on the bus ride home it’ll probably set in.”
Central has won six 3A State Championships since 2007. This was the first for the Yellow Jackets in two seasons under Dantzler.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.