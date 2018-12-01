Christian Academy Wins Second State Title

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Sophomore running back, Brandt Babin carries Christian Academy of Louisville to its second state title.
With the wind and rain bearing down on Kroger Field, the Centurions turned to the running game to knock off Mayfield in the 2A state championship game. Babin scored on runs of seven and 22 yards in the first half, and Milton Wright added a nine yard touchdown run. CAL led 20-7 at the half.
The Cardinals fight back in the third quarter. Quarterback, Jade Stinson hit Kade Neely for a 72 yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-19, but the PAT failed. CAL responded immediately. Wright broke loose for his second touchdown of the game. This time from 53 yards out. Christian Academy would go on to win 34-26. Babin accounted for 210 total yards and two touchdowns, and was named MVP.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.