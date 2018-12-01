Christian Academy Wins Second State Title

The Cardinals fight back in the third quarter. Quarterback, Jade Stinson hit Kade Neely for a 72 yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-19, but the PAT failed. CAL responded immediately. Wright broke loose for his second touchdown of the game. This time from 53 yards out. Christian Academy would go on to win 34-26. Babin accounted for 210 total yards and two touchdowns, and was named MVP.