Judge rules UofL can move forward with lawsuit against Ramsey

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge ruled that the University of Louisville and its Foundation can move forward with a lawsuit alleging fraud and financial mismanagement by former President James Ramsey.
Ramsey’s attorneys tried to get it dismissed, but in a ruling on Wednesday a judge denied that request.
The judge also denied Ramsey’s request for a “more definite statement” about the allegations against him.
Ramsey argued UofL should not be a part of the suit because “it fails to demonstrate a ‘sufficient personal stake’ and ‘sufficiently concrete injury,’" court documents read. The judge ruled that UofL does have standing in the lawsuit because it benefits from the actions of the nonprofit Foundation.
The lawsuit claims Ramsey and other former Foundation officials conspired to divert millions of dollars from the Foundation’s endowment into ventures from 2008 to 2016.
Other officials named in the suit are Kathleen Smith, Burt Deutsch, Michael Curtin and Jason Tomlinson.
The judge ruled that the Foundation “was damaged because the endowment was depleted,” according to court records.
In his request, Ramsey claimed he “acted in good faith.”
An attorney for the Foundation issued the following statement following the ruling:
"The new Foundation leadership prioritizes transparency and accountability to advance the University, while respecting donor intentions through good stewardship. Accountability is now at the heart of every decision we make. What happened under the previous regime will never occur again, thanks to the governance reforms we have implemented.
We look forward to vigorously prosecuting our full case to the court and recovering money which will be put back into the endowment it was improperly spent from."
A date for the lawsuit to proceed has not yet been set.
