Light Up St. Matthews cancelled due to weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light Up St. Matthews is cancelled due to inclement weather.
Officials with the St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce confirmed the cancellation via statement Saturday afternoon.
The Chamber of St. Matthews and the City of St. Matthews have announced the cancellation of Light Up St. Matthews, which was scheduled for this evening, December 2 from 3-6 p.m. in Brown Park.
The cancellation is the result of impending weather and safety concerns for all involved. There are no plans of rescheduling the event.
One official said the wind and rising creek due to rain were cause for the cancellation.
