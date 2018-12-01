Louisville escapes Seton Hall, 70-65

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville visited Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon for its first true road game, and left with a win.
Following back-to-back losses in the NIT Season Tip-Off, the Cards earned a much-needed overtime win over Michigan State on Tuesday, then followed with an equally thrilling victory over the Pirates, 70-65.
Seton Hall jumped to a 19-7 lead early, but the Cards would chip away at that deficit throughout the half. Louisville never led in the first half until a Dwayne Sutton layup gave the visitors a 36-34 lead just 47 seconds before the break. That would be the halftime score.
Back-to-back buckets by Seton Hall’s Myles Powell gave the Pirates a 45-39 lead at the 17-minute mark. A Powell layup then stretched his team’s lead to 52-43, Seton Hall’s largest advantage of the second half.
Louisville got consecutive three-pointers from sharp-shooting junior Ryan McMahon to pull to within 52-49 with 11:37 left. Powell made three free throws at 9:40, giving Seton Hall a 57-52 lead, and from that point, the rest of the game would be played within a five-point margin.
The Cards reclaimed the lead, 61-59, on a V.J. King layup with 3:39 left. UofL would never give up the lead again.
Another McMahon three-pointer made it a two-possession game, 66-62, with 36 seconds left. Jordan Nwora made all four of his free-throw attempts in the final 13 seconds to get his team to 70.
UofL improves to 5-2, and Seton Hall drops to 4-3.
The Cards return home Wednesday to face Central Arkansas. That game can be seen at 7 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.