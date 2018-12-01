Moore’s J.J. Weaver picks UK

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Moore High School star J.J. Weaver will play college football at the University of Kentucky.
Weaver picked the Cats on Friday, his birthday, over UofL and Miami of Florida. He turned 19 on Friday.
“It felt like home, when I took my official visit there, I knew it,” Weaver said. “Me and Coach Stoops, he told me everything I needed to hear and with Josh Allen leaving, it’s perfect.”
Weaver, who is 6′6″ and 240 pounds, played defensive end and tight end for the Mustangs.
He’ll play on defense in Lexington.
“Yeah I can do that. I’ll come in, Josh Allen wasn’t my size, so I’ll get bigger than Josh Allen,” Weaver said.
He has six fingers on his right hand. “I was blessed, God blessed me with it. Six fingers, I’m just different," he said.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.