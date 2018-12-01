Pedestrian killed, another injured in wreck on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after one person was killed in a wreck on the Gene Snyder Freeway Saturday morning.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 8:47 a.m. of a wreck on I-265 near New Cut Road.
According to LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, two pedestrians were hit at that location.
LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles were involved in a wreck and exited their cars. While outside the cars, the two pedestrians were struck by another car.
Both passengers were taken to University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other person’s condition is unknown.
I-265 southbound in that area is expected to remain closed for several hours.
