At least 2 people shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been shot in Hikes Point, Metrosafe confirms.
A call of a shooting came in at 8:39 p.m. in the 3600 block of Stanton Blvd., close to the intersection of Stanton Blvd. and Noe Way. That’s by Taylorsville Road and I-264.
The LMPD’s Sixth Division arrived on scene and found one victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. As police were investigating they found another male victim, also in his 20s.
Both victims are expected to be transported to University Hospital, one with serious injuries.
No information on suspects was provided. It was not clear what the victims were doing in the area.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 502-574-5673.
