Spain: 2 Catalan separatists start hunger strike in prison

FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, Catalan presidential candidate Jordi Turull walks past Spanish police officers as he arrives to the Supreme Court after a break for lunch in Madrid. Spanish authorities said on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, that Turull and Jordi Sanchez, both leaders of Catalonia’s separatist movement who have spent the last year in prison, are starting a hunger strike. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) (Francisco Seco)