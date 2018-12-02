Kentucky students thank NJ mom they say saved their lives, prevented shooting

ANDERSON CO, KY (WAVE) - A New Jersey woman is being hailed a hero after making a call that may have stopped a school shooting in Shelby and Anderson Counties in October.
When Dylan Jarrell, a stranger from a different state, allegedly threatened Koeberle Bull’s family on Facebook, she did more than just brush it off.
She called police.
Saturday, a community of people who believe they avoided a tragedy welcomed her to Kentucky.
Different government and local officials made proclamations, offered her a key to the city, an ambassadorship and a spot in the Christmas Parade at a morning gathering.
Some said their heads could have been bowed in grief, praying out of pain instead of relief, but Bull spoke up.
“If I would of made that call an hour later, just an hour later,” Bull said. “If I would’ve waited.”
‘What ifs’ run through her mind, after Kentucky State Police arrested Jarrell, 20, as he was backing out of his driveway possibly preparing for an attack in October.
“It could be nothing, but it could be everything,” Bull said.
It was a gut feeling that lead police to guns, ammunition and what investigators called a detailed plan of attack on schools in Anderson and Shelby Counties, which Bull was not aware of.
Bull said Jarrell wrote racial slurs and threatened her family in New Jersey, but never mentioned any plans to attack a school.
“He wished my children dead twice, twice,” Bull said. “And you don’t do that to me.”
Bull said she felt something was wrong when a random man threatened her children on Facebook from a different state.
So, she found out where he lived and quickly got in touch with the KSP.
“I’m just so thankful to God that this ended much better than it did in Marshall County,” Rick Sanders, the KSP commissioner, said.
Others in the community said they’re now thankful their children were spared from tragedy.
“Thank you so much,” student Micah Maggard said. “You saved our lives.”
Maggard broke down in tears meeting Bull Saturday, and the law enforcement officers, including KSP trooper Josh Satterly, that stopped the plot.
“She allowed my mom to keep me,” Maggard said. “I have a new outlook on life. I would never take it for granted again.”
Bull was showered in proclamations, plaques by smiling faces.
“You have an amazing mom, you really do,” Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said. “You know that. You probably knew it beforehand, but I hope you really know it now.”
It’s all attention Bull said she never expected.
“I drive a minivan at home,” Bull said. “You know, this is not my life.”
But, it’s also gratitude she said she’d return just a swiftly if someone else made a call that saved her own children.
“They’re babies,” Bull said. “In the grand scheme of things, they’re not even adults and I just can’t believe someone tried to hurt them.”
Bull added that she hopes her children follow in her footsteps and stand up against hate.
