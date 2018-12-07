John Boel’s wins for best news anchor three of the past four years put his career Emmy Award total at 87, but he’s even more proud of his wife and two daughters.
John is a 13-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner, but he’s even prouder of his efforts helping people in the world of addiction recovery.
When he’s not working or speaking, John enjoys fishing and training for triathlons. He has completed 11 Ironman Triathlons, and at the age of 54 John is also an author. His book “On the News, In the News” spent three months on the Louisville best-seller list.
John co-anchors WAVE 3 News from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each weekday, and he loves to tell a good story.
