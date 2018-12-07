Kent Taylor

He covered UofL’s Sugar Bowl win over Florida, and the Cards NCAA Championship run, leaving Atlanta after the men’s team beat Michigan in the title game, making it back to New Orleans for the women’s title game match up with Connecticut. Kent also was there when Rick Pitino and the Cards visited President Barack Obama in the White House. He spent three weeks in Salt Lake City in 2002, covering the Winter Olympics. He has traveled to Baltimore, Maryland to cover the Preakness Stakes and Elmont, New York for the Belmont Stakes, including American Pharoah’s run to the Triple Crown in 2015. Kent was the front man for WAVE’s coverage of the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club. The program, “A Victory for Valhalla,” was named “Best Sports Special” by the Associated Press. “Touchdown Friday Night,” our high school football show, was named “Best Prep Sports Show” by the Associated Press in 2012 and 2017. Kent produces and co-anchors the show.