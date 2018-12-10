Connie Leonard

Connie, a graduate of East Hardin High School and Western Kentucky University, has traveled extensively for WAVE 3 News, covering the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. She has provided extensive NCAA Tournament coverage of Indiana University, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. Connie covered Kentucky’s football battle with Penn State in the Outback Bowl, traveled with Tim Couch to New York when he was nominated for the Heisman Trophy and visited Boise State with the Louisville Cardinals in the Humanitarian Bowl. She even followed former UofL football coach John L. Smith to Pamplona, Spain for the Running of the Bulls. Connie has covered numerous Kentucky Derbys and traveled to Gulf Stream Park in 1999 for the Breeders' Cup. She also brought us live reports from the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY in 1999 for Charismatic’s failed bid for the Triple Crown.