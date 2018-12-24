Man arrested, charged with murder in TARC bus shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a man on a TARC bus in late December.
On Saturday, the LMPD said they arrested Lawrence P. Williamson, 65, in connection to the shooting on a TARC bus on Dec. 23. 2018.
Williamson has been charged with murder.
The victim, a man, died a few weeks later at University Hospital, weeks after police said he was shot during an altercation with a man on a TARC bus.
The incident began with a call of a shooting at 5:12 p.m. on December 23, in the 200 block of W. Market St., Metrosafe said. The location is in downtown Louisville, close to a TARC stop and near the Kentucky International Convention Center.
A preliminary investigation revealed that two men on a TARC bus got into an altercation. While exiting the bus, one of the men fired several shots, striking the victim multiple times.
A window of a TARC bus at the scene appeared to be shot out.
Police arrived and found a victim, who has been transported to UofL Hospital, police said.
According to a release from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael W. Bennett, while male, was admitted to University Hospital following the shooting. Bennett died at that hospital Friday, January 11. His cause of death was ruled as multiple gunshot wounds.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the area.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
