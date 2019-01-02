Bond for driver charged with killing toddler in stroller raised to $5M

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The motorist who police say hit and killed a toddler in a stroller wasn’t supposed to be driving.
Satwinder P. Singh, 31, was under a court order not to get behind the wheel or use alcohol or drugs after a Dec. 22 arrest on charges of OVI and cocaine possession in Newport, records show.
But Cincinnati police say he was high on drugs again just over a week later when he drove his red, 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck off the right side of Hopple Street.
The truck struck the curb about 3 p.m. Sunday, went onto the sidewalk and hit a father, Dameon Turner Sr., and his 2-year-old son, Dameon Turner Jr., who was in a stroller, police wrote in an affidavit.
Singh drove off the sidewalk and back into the road. He stopped then, but when he saw the toddler’s life threatening injuries, he got back into the truck and took off, according to police.
He was found a short distance away at a gas station and had to be revived with Narcan, prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday.
The toddler died overnight Sunday into Monday, his father said, and now he wants the justice for his son.
“He left my baby for dead. You didn’t care if I was dead or my son was dead on that bridge. You just kept going,” said Dameon Turner, Sr.
Singh is held at the Hamilton County jail on upgraded charges of aggravated vehicular homicide. He also faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident on public roads or highways.
It was an accident, his lawyer said when he made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday morning.
This, countered Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg, was no accident.
It was a homicide, he said, and set Singh’s bond at $1 million in his initial court appearance Jan. 2.
Singh stared down and squinted his eyes shut.
After he was led away, and the door back to the holding cells closed behind him, loud wails were audible.
Dameon’s parents say their son was always so happy and wanted to be a superhero.
“Very kind, respectable... manners... two years old. Smart... very smart... and that’s something he took from me. Never be able to get back... never. All I have is memories of my baby,” said Dameon’s mom, Britney Hutcherson.
Police say after Singh fled the crash scene, he was located at a BP gas station nearby in the 1300 block of Hopple Street.
He "admitted to driving the vehicle, having knowledge of the seriousness of the injuries due to the crash and fleeing the scene,” officers wrote in their sworn statement.
Singh “later gave a recorded statement admitting to operating the truck at the time of the crash and fleeing the scene without notifying police because he was scared,” the affidavit states.
Singh was back in court Jan. 17 where a judge raised his bond to a whopping $5 million.
