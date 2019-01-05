Two WAVE Country puppies compete in Puppy Bowl XV

Are you watching Puppy Bowl XV right now!? Did you know that 2 of the puppies you'll see today come from Barktown Rescue in Boston, KY? Tune in later on WAVE 3 News to see who they are. They're a fantastic shelter that's pretty full right now... Take a look at some of the other adoptable cuties they have! Meet this sweet girl, Gidget! CLICK HERE FOR MORE CUTIES>> https://www.barktownrescue.org/adopt