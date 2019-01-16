‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen arrested, charged with bouncing checks

STAMFORD, CT (Gray News) – “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen is accused of bouncing checks and failing to pay for thousands of dollars of marketing materials.
Hansen was charged this week with issuing a bad check. He was released after signing a promise to appear in court, the Stamford Advocate reported.
An arrest affidavit said Hansen, 59, failed to pay for nearly $13,000 of marketing materials, including ceramic mugs, T-shirts and decals he ordered from a local vendor.
Hansen’s TV show, “To Catch a Predator,” last aired in 2007. In it, Hansen and his team confronted sex offenders just before they faced local police.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.