Louisville International Airport gets new name

"There are a lot of worthy people who could represent our city, but I am thrilled that the Airport Authority chose the greatest. Renaming our airport for Ali isn’t only fitting because he seemed to fly when he was in the ring, but because even as he became perhaps the quintessential citizen of the world, Muhammad Ali remained a proud Louisvillian. For millions of people around the globe, our airport is their first impression of Louisville, and I can think of no better way to introduce travelers to our community than Muhammad Ali and the values he embodied and fought for his entire life.”