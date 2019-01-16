Woman shot, critically injured in Old Louisville neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman sitting in a car was shot in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth and Kentucky Streets, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near Spalding University.
Emergency crews found the woman with a gunshot wound in a car, and rushed her to University Hospital.
She is in critical condition, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. The victim has not been identified.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
