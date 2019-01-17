Burglary suspect accused of holding victim’s dog for ransom

WARREN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Butler County man has been arrested after police said he broke into a woman’s home and stole her dog.
WNKY in Bowling Green reported Jarrod Wilkerson, 40, stole a woman’s white pit bull from her home.
While the woman was showing surveillance video of the burglary to police, she got a text message threatening to cut the dog’s throat if she didn’t comply with demands.
“I tried to reason with you, but you didn’t want to listen to me. So now you can agree to those terms, or I’ll cut her throat now and be done with her, but not completely done," the text read, according to a citation.
The woman then made arrangements to meet Wilkerson at a specific location, but instead he was met by deputies who took him into custody after forcibly removing him from the vehicle.
Wilkerson reportedly told police the dispute began because the victim sold one of his dogs previously.
He is now facing multiple charges, including burglary. The dog was found safe inside Wilkerson’s car.
Wilkerson was being held in Warren County.
