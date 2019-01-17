Case of whooping cough reported at preschool in Oldham County

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - A case of pertussis, or whooping cough, has been reported among children at a preschool in Oldham County.
The Oldham County Health Department made the announcement about the illness at Cadence Academy Preschool in Crestwood on Thursday afternoon.
The illness is a respiratory infection that is easily spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing, according to the department.
Symptoms of whooping cough are similar to a common cold, and start with sneezing, running nose, low fever and a mild cough. After around 10 days, the cough turns severe and often end with a high-sounding “whoop” noise, which can last for weeks or months, according to health officials. Symptoms can occur five to 21 days after exposure to the infection.
Whooping cough can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women, infants under 12 months old and children who have not been immunized.
The illness can be prevented by vaccinations, according to the department. OCHD has encouraged parents to make sure their shots, and their children’s shot, are up to date.
OCHD has not said exactly how many children were affected at Cadence Academy.
