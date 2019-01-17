Central KY teacher charged with sexual abuse involving student

CYNTHIANA, KY (WAVE) - A teacher in Harrison County, KY has been charged with sexual abuse after an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Amanda Phillips, 37, of Cynthiana, was arrested January 16 by Kentucky State Police.
The investigation into Phillips, a Special Needs Teacher with the Harrison County School District, began the day of her arrest following a complaint.
Detectives said the victim was a prior student of Phillips and was over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship.
The investigation is continuing as detectives try to determine if other students were involved in a relationship with Phillips.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.