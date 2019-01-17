Education Commissioner visits local schools to improve post secondary accomplishments

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - The steps students take after they graduate high school shows more needs to be done before they grab their diplomas.
Kentucky’s Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis visited Bernheim Middle School, Lebanon Junction Elementary and the Bullitt County Area Technology Center Thursday to get more insight on exactly what needs to be done to improve student’s achievement.
Lewis said Kentucky is at the top of the list in the south when it comes to high school graduation, but when it comes to degrees after that point, the numbers are low. He spoke about the importance of all around support for students.
“My job as Chief state schools officer is to do everything within my power that regardless of what’s going on at home,” Lewis said. “Regardless of the situation a kid comes from we can give them the best possible education experience.”
One of Lewis' goals is to prepare young students for middle level jobs. He said that allows the state to attract and retain the types of jobs that are wanted in Kentucky. Seven years after the class of 2010 graduated only 20 percent of students went for higher degrees. Lewis said 80 percent of the jobs created in Kentucky need a secondary degree.
Lewis encouraged parents, teachers and students to keep him informed on what he can do to balance these numbers out.
