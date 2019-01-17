Foods to avoid during the government shutdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Since the partial government shutdown began, 800,000 government workers have either been furloughed or are working without pay. National parks are shut down, and lines are long at airports nationwide. The FDA has stopped some routine safety inspections.
CNN spoke to some safety advocates, who are concerned about the food inspection process during the shutdown. Here are some things they say you should do to protect yourself.
1. Avoid pre-packaged fresh foods like salads and sandwiches.
2. If you cook it, you have control.
3. Scrub that produce! Make sure to wash and rinse all fruits and veggies properly.
4. Stick to brand names you know and trust.
5. Be especially diligent if you are pregnant, have children or a compromised immune system.
