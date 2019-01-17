Louisville tops Boston College, 80-70

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jordan Nwora recorded a double-double on what was a night of streaky offense by both teams, but the Cardinals came out on top of Boston College, 80-70 Wednesday night.
The Cardinals were coming off an 83-62 win at North Carolina, and looked sluggish in the game’s opening minutes. They were down by as many as 12 in the first half, but came back to lead by 10 at the break.
Redshirt junior forward Dwayne Sutton led the charge to get Louisville back in the game in the first, scoring nine points in just under two minutes to reduce Boston College’s lead to three.
Sutton finished the first half with 12 points and seven rebounds. The sophomore forward Nwora led all scorers with 18 points in the first half.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Sutton said. “It was important for us to stay level-headed so we could pull out the right result in the end.”
Chris Mack’s team opened up a double-digit lead to end the half, and extended it to 23 in the second. A pair of Nwora dunks and a breakaway layup from grad transfer guard Christen Cunningham punctuated the best of the Cards scoring during the early part of the second half.
Boston College wouldn’t go away, going on a 16-0 run over four minutes to bring them within five, 73-68 with three minutes left.
A pair of made free throws by Cunningham were matched by a Nik Popovic layup and Boston College was down by five, 75-70 with one minute left.
Nwora made a three with 51 seconds left to ice the game and bring him to 30 points on the night. He added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. He finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
“Jordan played as good an offensive game as I’ve seen from a guy,” Mack said. “Really, really pleased with how he played defensively. Offensively, he let the game come to him.”
Sutton also recorded his third-straight double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“He’s a jack of all trades,” Mack said. “He’s elite as a competitor. He’ll do anything for his team to win I’m not smart enough to know ceiling.. but if you want a guy on your team who’s going to care about winning,you can’t find one who cares more about that than Dwayne.”
Louisville made 12 three-pointers on the night, including seven in the first half. They were 29-62 from the field on the night.
“You’re judged on next practice, next game, next drill," Mack said. "That’s what the great players do, thats what the good teams do. (Nwora) has to continue to be a guy we really depend on defensively.”
The Cardinals (12-5) head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.