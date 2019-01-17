$1.2M grant to help thousands of animals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A $1.2 million grant is expected to help thousands of dogs and cats in rural shelters.
The grant was awarded to the Kentucky Humane Society by WaterShed Animal Fund and will help launch a three year program called Love 120.
The goal of Love 120 is to reduce the number of animals in rural shelters by providing affordable spaying and neutering surgeries, providing wellness services for owned pets, reducing overcrowding to improve shelter conditions and improving health.
“Our vision is to help rural animal shelters improve the health and well-being of companion animals in their communities, eventually reaching all corners of the state,” KHS president and CEO Lori Redmon said in a press release.
According to the Humane Society, three partner communities will be selected for extensive assistance as part of the program.
KHS estimates 8,700 animals will be impacted by the program.
