Man arrested on arson charge for setting New Year’s Eve fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An argument over drugs is listed as the reason a man intentionally set a home on fire on New Year's Eve night in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Edwin t. Litsey, 46, of Louisville, was arrested January 16. He is charged with arson, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
The fire happened around 11:10 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Lentz Ave. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators say Litsey set the fire after arguing with the person living there over drugs.
A bystander who knocked on the door trying to warn anyone inside the house was nearly engulfed in flames, according to the arrest report.
Litsey was recorded on a DVR system nearby setting the fire, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.