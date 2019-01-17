Pass the Cash: Friend helps single mother with cancer who lost husband to heart attack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - How much can one family take?
We found ourselves asking that after hearing about the story of a Louisville family who have climbed more than their share of mountains and have been dished out enough heartache for a lifetime.
Shannon is a single mother of five in a battle for her life with cancer and now suddenly all alone.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer a little over a year ago. She had a double mastectomy and complications.
But in the midst of her own troubles, just days after Thanksgiving, her husband suffered a massive heart attack and suddenly passed away.
“He had absolutely no insurance,” Sandy, who nominated her friend Shannon, said. “We thought he’d have a policy but he was five days short at the job he had of it being effective.”
On top of her family’s loss, Shannon is driving her five children around in a car with no heat and a busted out window.
We knew we had to help, and surprised her at her friend Sandy’s flower shop.
Shannon knew all about Pass the Cash, but she never imagined it could happen to her. WAVE 3 News had $300, with an extra $200 from local author and poet Mary Michler Cooper.
As we passed her $500, her emotions poured out in tears and gratitude.
“It’s just been unexplainable. Losing him is just one of the worst things that could happen to me, my kids and our life,” Shannon said. “Having cancer was nothing compared to losing him.”
Anyone who can help Shannon in her struggle should email Dawne Gee at dgee@wave3.com.
If you’d like to Pass the Cash, write a letter to WAVE 3 News or click or tap here to fill out an online nomination form. You will only be notified if selected.
