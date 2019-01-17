Rape suspect facing new burglary charges, including ESPN Radio break-in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspected criminal who was arraigned this week on rape and burglary charges is now facing even more accusations.
PREVIOUS STORY
Police on Monday arrested 21-year-old Alfred T. Kesseh on charges of rape, burglary and receiving stolen property. A judge set his bond the next day at $500,000 cash.
Further investigation resulted in additional charges for Kesseh on Wednesday while he was in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The original charges stemmed from crimes on Jan. 9 at Cardinal Towne, a housing property managed by the University of Louisville. Surveillance video had shown Kesseh entering five different apartments there. Following the arrest, Kesseh allegedly admitted to additional burglaries at another apartment building nearby.
The new charges specify the values of the items stolen, and the dates of the alleged burglaries of four separate apartments, all of which are listed below. The crimes were all caught on surveillance video:
+ Dec. 6, 2018: $1,600
+ Dec. 18, 2018: $800
+ Dec. 18, 2018: $1,180
+ Dec. 22, 2018: $892
Kesseh’s newest arrest slip indicates he “gave statement supporting video,” but his crime spree didn’t end at Cardinal Towne.
“Above subject was captured on video forcibly entering the ESPN radio station,” the arrest report read about a Jan. 11 incident at the radio studio at 337 West Cardinal Boulevard. “The suspect then exits with property valued at $20. Suspect has been charged with recent burglaries wearing same shoes, hat and backpack. Witness from previous burglary identified suspect.”
He has court dates scheduled for Thursday and again on Jan. 25.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.