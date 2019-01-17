Sex offender accused of making sexual threats to middle school, daycare

DANVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sex offender has been arrested after police said he made threatening phone calls toward children at a daycare and a middle school.
WKYT reported that Jermaine Buster, 31, made the phone calls to Little Lighthouse Daycare, Bate Middle School and the First Care Clinic on Wednesday.
Police said he called from a blocked number and made sexual threats toward children and employees. Investigators contacted phone providers in order to track down Buster.
Police said First Care Clinic had a recording of one of the calls which aided in the investigation.
Buster was arrested late Wednesday without incident following a traffic stop. He has been charged with three counts of terroristic threatening.
Buster was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse out of Jefferson County, which made police more concerned about the threats. He was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center and held on a $7,500 bond.
