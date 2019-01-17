SNAP wants Archbishop to name credibly accused priests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, in Louisville and across the country, called on the Louisville Archbishop Thursday to protect children and release all names of priests who are credibly accused, as he has pledged, ASAP.
“Secrecy is the same,” said St. Louis SNAP volunteer David Clohessy, “the pattern of doing nothing until forced is the same.”
From Chicago to St. Louis, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, is asking Archbishop Kurtz to add the names of priests, who they said were shuffled into Louisville after being accused--and in some cases, admitted to abuse in other cities.
Some of the priests have already passed away, but SNAP believes if the Archbishop puts the names out there, victims may come forward and parents will at least know about those still around.
“At least one of them is accused of molesting five Louisville kids, and all of them spent some time in this area,” Clohessy said.
Five priests, SNAP contends, who deserve to be outed.
“If you asked 100 Louisville Catholics about these five names, 98 or 99 of them would not know who they are,” Clohessy said.
They said the accused priests are quietly moved around from other areas.
The Archdiocese of Louisville told WAVE 3 News that one is a religious order priest. According to SNAP, he was removed from an Encino, California Catholic school after being accused of abusing two brothers there. He admitted some incidents and sought therapy and counseling. He was later accused of abusing five boys at Louisville’s Desales High School from 1966-73.
“We want Archbishop Kurtz to do several things,” Clohessy said. “First, to put out his list of credibly accused priests ASAP. Every single day he hides these names he’s putting kids at risk.”
Second: They want the list to be detailed with photos, whereabouts, and work history of the men.
And they say there should be no splitting hairs,
“A change in job title doesn’t cure a pedophile.”
Survivors hope victims might come forward if the Archbishop names the accused.
“I was abused and we need to get the word out,” said Larry Antonsen, a Chicago survivor.
Louisville SNAP member and survivor Warren Tucker also made a plea to possible victims who haven’t come forward,
“We know how hard it is, and we will stand with you if you need anything.” Tucker said.
They also want Attorney General Andy Beshear to open an investigation. Beshear announced in September that he’ll draft legislation to investigate the Catholic Church in Kentucky.
Cecelia Price, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Archdiocese said they weren’t available talk about the concerns Thursday due to an out of town conference, but do agree with the importance of transparency and are working on a list of credibly accused clergy that they hope to release soon. She also said they encourage any victims of sexual abuse to call police.
