The super blood wolf moon eclipse is coming this weekend

What's a blood moon?
By Ed Payne | January 17, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 11:02 AM

(Gray News) – Mother Nature is dishing up a triple threat for us at the end of the weekend.

Late Sunday and early Monday morning, there will be a super blood wolf moon eclipse.

It’s a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

The wolf moon is just another name for the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

And then there’s the blood moon.

It’s a lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow. It turns it a rusty, red color.

Put those three moons together and you end up with a super blood wolf moon eclipse.

The super blood wolf moon eclipse will be visible throughout North and South America. (Source: NASA)

This lunar trifecta will reach its peak shortly after midnight early Monday Morning and will last about 4 hours and 20 minutes from start to finish, according to NASA.

If you want to catch the whole show, the eclipse begins around 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening and ends about 1:50 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

It will be visible throughout North and South America. Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

This will be the last time a lunar eclipse and a super moon occur at the same time until May 2021.

