Suspect charged in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A person is charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting a woman in a vehicle in Old Louisville.
Keturah Dixon, 25, was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the shooting near the intersection of Fourth and Kentucky Streets around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon.
According to an arrest slip, Dixon and the victim were in a domestic dispute inside of a vehicle when the victim was shot in the mouth.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries, according to Louisville Metro police.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Dixon was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with attempted murder and assault.
