Multiple Kentucky school districts cancel Friday classes due to illness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple Kentucky school districts have been temporarily closed for illness.
Washington County Schools announced Thursday afternoon that schools in the district will be closed on Friday. The district advised that the trip to the Jr. Beta Convention will continue as planned for students involved. Classes will resume on Tuesday.
Powell County Schools have also cancelled class on Friday due to the flu outbreak. The district said they’ve been monitoring attendance and spoken with local health officials and believe this was the best option to keep families safe, while slowing the outbreak of the flu.
All student practices, home and away games, and activities between 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday morning have also been cancelled for the district.
Hart County Schools and Russellville Independent Schools have also cancelled class on Friday due to the flu. Montgomery County announced late Thursday they would also cancel classes and Lexington Christian Academy has cancelled Friday classes on both campuses due to cold and flu-like illnesses. LCA said they would use the the time to deep clean the schools.
