As uncertainty continues for government employees, local restaurants step up

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During the longest government shutdown in history, commercial kitchens in Louisville are preparing meals, while government employees try to make sense of a situation that seems to have no end.
“The purpose of work is to receive a paycheck, and unfortunately we are not receiving one at the moment,” Arlandira Spalding said.
Spalding and her friends all work for the Department of Justice at the U.S. Attorneys Office.
In their roles they are deemed essential, so they have to go to work even though they are not being paid.
"[I can’t take it] not much longer,” Spalding said. “Let’s hope that that the shutdown ends really soon.”
Spalding said a free meal helps while money is tight.
At Royal’s Hot Chicken in Nulu, dinner and a free meal were available for government employees until close.
Feast BBQ down the street was also offering lunch.
There, employees said the gesture is great, but a fully functioning government would be better.
“We want to sympathize with them and offer something since they are going to work and not getting paid,” Duncan Cherry, Manager of Feast BBQ, said.
Dozens of government employees participated in the free meal.
"We want to stand in solidarity with those people who really work behind the scenes for a lot of services that go on in our lives," Cherry said.
Spalding says during a time without compensation, passion will carry her onto day 28 of the government shutdown.
"We enjoy what we do,” Spalding. “We work for the Department of Justice, so we want to make sure that the work that we are doing is being done efficiently.”
The Family Scholar House is also opening their pantries for government employees. Those in need can call 502-813-3086 for help.
