Video: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in massive NKY house fire

A 3 alarm house fire at 1175 Sayresville Road, around 01:30 this morning, brings tragedy to our community as one person has believed to have perished and another one was transported to the hospital. Fire, EMS and Sheriffs Deputies were able to rescue one person when they arrived on scene, but believe another person was still inside the structure. We are still waiting on details as they come in. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.