Video: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in massive NKY house fire

Flames tore through this Gallatin County home in Warsaw overnight. (Photo: GC Video News LLC Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | January 17, 2019 at 7:22 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 4:25 PM

WARSAW, KY. (FOX19) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a northern Kentucky home early Thursday morning, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff Josh Neal.

Crews responded to the 1100 block of Sayresville Road in Warsaw about 1:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

Flames roared through the home and destroyed it, according to video shot at the scene by GC Video News LLC and posted to their Facebook page.

Deputies rescued Mae Wallace, who was transported to UC Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Kenny Ray Higgins was killed in the fire.

According to Neal, Higgins was in his 50′s and was disabled. Wallace was his aunt.

The bulk of the blaze was knocked down, but crews remained on scene investigating and dousing hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The blaze remains under investigation.

House Fire Gallatin County KY

A 3 alarm house fire at 1175 Sayresville Road, around 01:30 this morning, brings tragedy to our community as one person has believed to have perished and another one was transported to the hospital. Fire, EMS and Sheriffs Deputies were able to rescue one person when they arrived on scene, but believe another person was still inside the structure. We are still waiting on details as they come in. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

