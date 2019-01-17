Video: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in massive NKY house fire

WARSAW, KY. (FOX19) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a northern Kentucky home early Thursday morning, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff Josh Neal.
Crews responded to the 1100 block of Sayresville Road in Warsaw about 1:30 a.m., dispatchers said.
Flames roared through the home and destroyed it, according to video shot at the scene by GC Video News LLC and posted to their Facebook page.
Deputies rescued Mae Wallace, who was transported to UC Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Kenny Ray Higgins was killed in the fire.
According to Neal, Higgins was in his 50′s and was disabled. Wallace was his aunt.
The bulk of the blaze was knocked down, but crews remained on scene investigating and dousing hot spots.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The blaze remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.