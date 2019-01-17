Work continues on Oldahm County drive-in damaged by storm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Work continues to reopen a drive-in movie theater in La Grange. The massive screen at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In was damaged during storms in September.
The Sauerbeck Family says the screen is about 40% compete and the contractor hopes to have the rest of the panels installed by the end of the month, if the ground freezes up enough to get the heavy equipment on site.
The new flat-front panels will provide an improved presentation, for a better movie-going experience.
Once the weather warms up, the screen will get two coats of paint, and it’ll be time to grab the popcorn.
