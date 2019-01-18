After county approval, plans to convert retreat into substance abuse treatment center a go

HENRYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans to convert a Henryville, Indiana retreat and conference center into a substance abuse and addiction treatment facility have been approved.
The Clark County Zoning Appeals board approved the change for Wooded Glen by a vote of 4-1 during a meeting Tuesday night.
Phyllis Garmon, Wooded Glen Corporation Secretary, said the change at the facility has been a long time coming.
Garmon and her husband purchased the property for Wooded Glen 20 years ago as a way to create a lasting memorial for their son, Glen, who passed away. At 74 and 77-years-old, she said she and her husband have been searching for a new owner and new use for the property for the last few years. They hoped to find someone to keep the mission of helping people revitalize and restore their well-being.
Wooded Glen was created as a retreat in an effort to provide a quiet space for people. The creation of a substance abuse treatment center in Clark County is very needed, Garmon said, and she’s glad to see the board and county commissioners approve the plans for this.
The zoning appeals board’s approval allows plans to convert the retreat center property into a substance abuse treatment center that will be run by Summit BHC.
Clark County Planning and Zoning Director Stacia Franklin said people’s opinions about the project during the meeting Tuesday appeared to be split down the middle of those both for and against the project.
One condition of approval by the board is that of the 500-some acres on the property currently, the therapeutic treatment can only happen within the 100-acres where the buildings currently sit. Any expansion beyond that would need county approval, Franklin said.
There will be a 30 day period to appeal the board’s decision to a county judge. No appeal has yet been filed, Franklin said.
Garmon said it’s hard to step away from the property that’s been her family’s life for so many years, but she said it’s easier leaving knowing that Wooded Glen will continue to help people in the years to come.
With the approval from the county, the sale of the property to Summit BHC is expected to close in 30 to 60 days.
