Behind the Forecast: When freezing fog leads to snow

Freezing fog forms exactly like normal fog does. When skies are clear, heat from the Earth’s surface is radiated into space allowing temperatures to drop. As temperatures drop to meet the dewpoint, moisture in the air is forced to condense onto whatever condensation nuclei is in the atmosphere, leading to fog. Fog can also form when warm air moves over a colder area of land or water, air is pushed up a mountain and cooled or when warm air mixes with a colder air mass air above.