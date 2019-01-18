1 Bellarmine improves to 15-0 with 85-65 win at William Jewell

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alex Cook scored 24 points and All-American Adam Eberhard added 22, 8 rebounds and 5 assists as #1 Bellarmine won 85-65 at William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri.
The Knights have won 11 straight road games over the last two seasons.
They are 15-0 and 6-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. William Jewell falls to 8-10 and 2-4. Bellarmine shot 57% from the field and out rebounded the Cardinals 33-24.
The Knights are on the road again on Saturday, at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.
