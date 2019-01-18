FORECAST: Calm, cool and cloudy before weekend winter weather

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY (1/19/19)
- SUNDAY (1/20/19)
- MONDAY (1/21/19)
ALERTS
- SATURDAY: rain, heavy at times (rain accumulation: 1-2” possible)
- SATURDAY NIGHT: rain to ice to snow (snow accumulation: around 1”, higher totals north) slick roads develop
- EARLY SUNDAY: crash in temperature with possible flash freeze for areas that aren’t dried by gusty winds
- SUNDAY: snow showers early, light accumulation possible MONDAY: some single digit lows, some below zero wind chill values
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday will be calm and cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows will sit in the 30s.
Rain showers will begin to push into the western parts of WAVE Country around 4 a.m. Saturday becoming widespread by sunrise. This rain continues through the day; one to two inches of rainfall is expected. During the early evening, the rain will begin to switch over to wintry mix then quickly over to snow.
The highest snow accumulations are expected in our northern counties, with around an inch for the Metro. Saturday night, temperatures plummet into the teens as winds pick up; the wind will gust up to 30 mph.
The winds will try to dry out the ground before temperatures plummet but we continue to keep an eye on the potential for a flash freeze.
Some snow showers will stick around early Sunday morning before we completely dry out.
Temperatures Sunday afternoon will only be in the 20s before plopping into the single digits early Monday morning.
Wind chills will be near zero Monday morning.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 42°
TONIGHT: Cloudy Skies; LOW: 36°
SATURDAY (ALERT DAY) Rain (100%); Freezing rain/snow late as temperatures crash; HIGH: 45°
