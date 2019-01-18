Cards visit Georgia Tech on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL (12-5, 3-1 ACC) will look to extend it’s two-game winning streak with a Saturday afternoon trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets are 10-7, 2-2 in the ACC. One of those wins was a 73-59 victory at Syracuse. The same Orange team that won at #1 Duke on Monday night.
“I think every road trip is a unique experience, it’s hard to win on the road,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “All you have to do is just look on ESPN’s App tonight, tomorrow night, next night, it’s hard to win on the road. A team usually has a lot more confidence when they’re playing in front of their home crowd. You just have to be the same team when you go on the road, be the same team you are in the practice facility. You have to be the same team that your teammates depend on, you’ve got to be able to run good offense, not turn the ball over.”
The Cards are 1-1 on the road in the ACC. Two dramatically different performances. An 89-86 overtime loss at Pittsburgh that including their worst half of the season. They fell behind the Panthers by 10 after the first 20 minutes. Followed by an 83-62 win at #12 North Carolina. It was the worst home loss ever for Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams.
“Our team put together a really good 40 minutes, not just playing in stretches, but took all their punches,” Mack said.
The Yellow Jackets are lead by sophomore point guard Jose Alvarado. He averages a team-high 13.7 points per game. Texas transfer James Banks III is their top inside threat. He averages 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest.
The Cards and Yellow Jackets tip off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
