Cards visit Georgia Tech on Saturday

“I think every road trip is a unique experience, it’s hard to win on the road,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “All you have to do is just look on ESPN’s App tonight, tomorrow night, next night, it’s hard to win on the road. A team usually has a lot more confidence when they’re playing in front of their home crowd. You just have to be the same team when you go on the road, be the same team you are in the practice facility. You have to be the same team that your teammates depend on, you’ve got to be able to run good offense, not turn the ball over.”