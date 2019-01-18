Charlestown High Principal tapped as GCCS interim superintendent

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The Greater Clark County School District will soon have a new leader at the helm. Charlestown High School Principal Mark Laughner is being tapped to take over as interim superintendent.
Laughner is no stranger to the district, serving in leadership roles within GCCS for the past 14 years. He’s been the principal at Charlestown High since 2012. District leaders say Laughner is well-qualified to take the reins in the top job as they search for a permanent superintendent.
The last superintendent search lasted around six months, according to GCCS public information officer Erin Bojorquez. The future search could be a lengthy one as board members search to find a candidate who will be a good fit to grow with the changing district.
In a statement to WAVE 3 News, Katie Hutchinson, school board president, stated, “Mark is the perfect candidate to serve as the interim superintendent as the district maneuvers through our transition in leadership. The school board is confident in Mark’s leadership and ability to unite all stakeholders in a positive way.”
With construction of Jeffersonville's new downtown elementary underway and Jeffersonville High School's first class of graduates poised to receive a free two-year degree at Ivy Tech, Laughner will have no small task managing the district.
"He'll definitely have a lot of responsibility shifting into that interim position. But again, the benefit of having someone internal move into that is that he has the relationships with Ivy Tech, with the city of Jeffersonville and those organizations that we feel it will be a clean transition," Bojorquez said.
The new job title will increase Laughner’s salary an extra $93 a day while he serves in the role. A temporary contract has been laid out that would tentatively hire Laughner for the role until June 30 but he is expected to stay in the job until a permanent candidate is found.
The school board will vote on Laughner for the interim superintendent position during their meeting Tuesday night. His appointment to the role is expected to pass without issue.
In a statement to WAVE 3 News, Laughner stated, “I have served in Greater Clark as a principal for fourteen years and I want to see our students, staff, and the communities we serve succeed. I’m looking forward to working with our stakeholders, administration and school board.”
