Councilwoman Sexton Smith, JBS distribute fresh food to seniors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Fresh groceries helped to feed the hungry in Louisville.
Councilwoman Sexton Smith (D-4) partnered with JBS meatpacking to give away 75 fresh pork loins Friday.
They were gifted to residents at Cedars of Mount Lebanon Apartments on Magazine Street.
The partnership is meant to help seniors struggling to pay for housing, food and medication.
“Any time somebody takes out of their time, and their workday, to help people like us--poor, things not going right--it’s a blessing,” resident Doris Meaux said.
“Donations such as these show a concern from both the private and public sector about making sure everyone has fresh food products,” Councilwoman Sexton Smith said in a statement. “The options for these residents and everyone in the area have become more challenging since we have ten fewer grocery stores in our community.”
JBS, located in Butchertown, has more than 1100 employees at the Louisville plant. Most are members of UFCW Local 227. Almost a third are immigrants and refugees from war-torn countries.
